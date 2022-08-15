Bangladesh reports 259 new COVID cases, 1 death in a day

Bangladesh has recorded 259 cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,009,129.

The death toll from the disease climbed by one in 24 hours to 29,314, according to the latest government data released on Monday.

As many as 6,336 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 4.09 percent.

Among the eight divisions, Dhaka logged the highest number of cases, with 220 infections.