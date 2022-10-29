    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 69 COVID cases, 1 death in a day

    The caseload stands at 2,035,037 as the death toll stays at 29,419

    News Desk
    Published : 29 Oct 2022, 09:58 AM
    Updated : 29 Oct 2022, 09:58 AM

    Bangladesh has recorded 69 cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,035,037.

    The death toll from the disease climbed by one to 29,419 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Saturday.

    As many as 3,661 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 1.88 percent.

    Dhaka logged the highest number of cases among the eight divisions, with 43 infections.

    Another 348 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,980,148.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.30 percent and the mortality rate at 1.45 percent.

    Globally, over 629.88 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 6.58 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

    RELATED STORIES
    A logo of China's vaccine specialist CanSino Biologics Inc is pictured on the company's headquarters in Tianjin, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), China Aug 17, 2020.
    China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine
    The country has relied on domestically produced, inactivated shots for vaccination. The inhalable vaccine is an aerosol version of an inactive shot
    Bangladesh logs 102 virus cases, 1 death in a day
    102 virus cases, 1 death in a day
    The overall tally of infections rises to 2,034,968 and the death toll from the disease increases to 29,418
    Bangladesh reports 137 COVID cases, 1 death in a day
    Daily virus count: 137 cases, 1 death
    The caseload stands at 2,034,866 as the death toll stays at 29,417
    Bangladesh reports 196 COVID cases in a day with no deaths
    Daily virus count: 196 cases, no deaths
    The caseload stands at 2,034,729 as the death toll stays at 29,416

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher