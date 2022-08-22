Bangladesh study finds antibodies wane six months after COVID booster shot

Antibodies against the coronavirus wane six months after taking a vaccine booster dose, according to a recent study by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, or BSMMU.

“The study found evidence of the need for vaccine booster doses, its efficacy, and the decrease in antibodies over time. The findings may be useful in deciding whether elderly or immunocompromised people need a fourth dose of the vaccine,” said BSMMU Vice-Chancellor Md Sharfuddin Ahmed at a press conference on Monday.

The study, titled 'Haematological Parameters and Antibody Titre Six Months After Third Dose of Vaccination against SARS-CoV-2', tested antibody levels in 223 people.