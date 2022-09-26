    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 718 new COVID cases, 6 deaths in a day

    The caseload stands at 2,022,408 as the death toll hits 29,359

    News Desk
    Published : 26 Sept 2022, 09:57 AM
    Updated : 26 Sept 2022, 09:57 AM

    Bangladesh has recorded 718 cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,022,408.

    The death toll from the disease rose by six to 29,359 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Monday.

    As many as 5,288 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 13.58 percent.

    Among the eight divisions, Dhaka logged the highest number of cases, with 605 infections.

    Another 436 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,963,308.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.08 percent and the mortality rate at 1.45 percent.

    Globally, over 615.09 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 6.53 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh reports 572 new COVID cases, 2 deaths in a day
    Daily virus count: 572 cases, 2 deaths
    The caseload stands at 2,021,690 as the death toll hits 29,353
    Bangladesh reports 350 new COVID cases, 4 deaths in a day
    Daily virus count: 350 cases, 4 deaths
    The caseload stands at 2,021,118 as the death toll hits 29,351
    Bangladesh reports 620 new COVID cases, 1 death in a day
    Daily virus count: 620 cases, 1 death
    The caseload stands at 2,020,768 as the death toll hits 29,347
    Bangladesh reports 678 new COVID cases, one death in a day
    Daily virus count: 678 cases, 1 death
    The caseload stands at 2,020,148 as the death toll hits 29,346

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher