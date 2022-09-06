Bangladesh reports 313 new COVID cases, 1 death in a day

Bangladesh has recorded 313 cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,013,407.

The death toll from the disease rose by one to 29,329 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Tuesday.

As many as 4,662 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 6.71 percent.

Among the eight divisions, Dhaka logged the highest number of cases, with 260 infections.