    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 313 new COVID cases, 1 death in a day

    The caseload stands at 2,013,407 as the death toll hits 29,329

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 6 Sept 2022, 10:27 AM
    Updated : 6 Sept 2022, 10:27 AM

    Bangladesh has recorded 313 cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,013,407.

    The death toll from the disease rose by one to 29,329 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Tuesday.

    As many as 4,662 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 6.71 percent.

    Among the eight divisions, Dhaka logged the highest number of cases, with 260 infections.

    Another 197 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,957,655.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.23 percent and the mortality rate at 1.46 percent.

    Globally, over 605.59 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 6.50 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher