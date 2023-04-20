Bangladesh reports 9 new COVID cases in a day with no deaths

The caseload stands at 2,038,116 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,446
Bangladesh has recorded nine new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,038,143.
The death toll from the disease stayed unchanged at 29,446 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Thursday.
As many as 877 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 1.03 percent.
Dhaka logged eight of the latest infections.
Another three people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,005,602.
The latest figures put the recovery rate at 98.40 percent and the mortality rate at 1.44 percent.