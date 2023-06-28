    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 97 COVID cases, no deaths in a day

    The new cases take the overall tally of infections to 2,042,519

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 28 June 2023, 05:35 PM
    Updated : 28 June 2023, 05:35 PM

    Bangladesh has recorded 97 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,042,519.

    The death toll from the disease stayed unchanged at 29,462 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Wednesday.

    As many as 1,248 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 7.77 percent.

    Dhaka with 86 infections logged the highest number of cases among the eight divisions.

    Another 129 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,008,551.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 98.34 percent and the mortality rate at 1.44 percent.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

