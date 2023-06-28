Bangladesh reports 97 COVID cases, no deaths in a day

Bangladesh has recorded 97 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,042,519.

The death toll from the disease stayed unchanged at 29,462 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Wednesday.

As many as 1,248 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 7.77 percent.

Dhaka with 86 infections logged the highest number of cases among the eight divisions.