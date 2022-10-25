Bangladesh reports 185 new COVID cases, 1 death in a day

Bangladesh has recorded 185 cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,034,533.

The death toll from the disease rose by one to 29,416 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Tuesday.

As many as 3,246 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 5.70 percent.

Dhaka logged the highest number of cases among the eight divisions, with 141 infections.