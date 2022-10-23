Will Bangladesh’s COVID vaccination target for children be on time?

It took the government the past eight weeks to administer the first dose of hte coronavirus vaccine to 5 million children aged 5-11 years. Officials now doubt whether they can achieve the target of administering the dose to 10 million children of that age group by the end of October.
They said children are enthusiastically taking the vaccine, but some management complications delayed the process.
With a vast number of holidays counted, they hope the target will be achieved by the first week of November. Bangladesh is using Pfizer’s special doses for the younger children.
On Aug 11, the vaccination of children set off with the experimental inoculation of 17 students of a Dhaka school before the drive to vaccinate the younger children began in full swing two weeks later in city corporation areas.
The authorities initiated a three-week special campaign to inoculate 10 million school children at districts and Upazilas on Oct 11.
Abu Sayeed Bhuiyan, the headmaster of Government Laboratory High School in Dhaka, said 1,160 of 1,200 students of the age bracket in his school got the vaccine.
“Those who did not are mostly ill. Some were away from the capital or abroad. But we didn’t really notice a lack of interest from the parents. Yet some children were too scared to be jabbed.”
At Nalanda High School, 450 of the 533 students of the age group received the vaccine and the rest were afflicted by dengue fever, flu, conjunctivitis and other diseases, according to headmistress Sumona Biswas
“Some parents were indifferent and we didn’t vaccinate those who were sick.”
Teachers and education and health officials said people at the district and Upazila levels were responding well to the programme.
Rahena Begum, assistant education officer of Savar, said 13,000 children out of the 42,000 targeted children in Ashulia, Birulia and Yarpur were vaccinated until Thursday.
“The children are taking part in the programme with much interest in a festive atmosphere.”
In Keraniganj, the programme at Kaliganj Government Primary School began on Thursday. Afroze Mousumi, an assistant teacher of the school, said that the students were mostly eager in receiving the vaccine and the administration was encouraging those who were frightened.
Hasan Ali Molla, health and family planning officer of Bogura’s Kahalu Upazila, said all students, except a few, from every school were being vaccinated. “We’ll vaccinate those who will be left out of the programme. We aim to inoculate all the children.”
The Upazila is home to 27,000 students of that age group. “We’ve administered the 5,000 vials of vaccine we received. We’ll resume on Sunday once we get more vaccines.”
The children had mild pain as a side effect, Molla said. “We counsel the parents about pain or a bit of fever beforehand and ask them to treat it with paracetamols. The parents are without any worries and the students are having no problems.”
Dr Shamsul Haque, member of the COVID-19 Vaccine Management Taskforce Committee, admitted that it would not be possible to administer vaccines to another five million children by the end of this month.
“Although we said it will take three more weeks, we actually have 13 working days. There're puja holidays, Fridays and Saturdays and then exams.”
He sees no problem in the delay. “We have sufficient time and vaccines.”
He said it was taking time to vaccinate the children because the schools cannot accommodate them accompanied by their parents.
Bangladesh has 22 million children to the younger children age bracket. Health Minister Zahid Maleque said children from outside schools will also be vaccinated.
Shamsul said community campaigns to inoculate the other children will begin after the end of the ongoing programme.
“We might send 10 teams to a ward and those left out will receive their shots. There’ll be no problems if they haven’t registered. We’ll vaccinate homeless or slum children.”
Bangladesh has received more than 323 million doses of vaccines, according to Maleque.
Until Thursday, nearly 136 million people received the first dose and of them, around 124 million got their second while 57.53 million took booster shots.
FIRST DOSE STILL AVAILABLE
The health ministry had earlier said the first dose will no longer be available after Oct 8, but the data from the Directorate General of Health Services showed the vaccination centres are still administering first shots.
Shamsul said some people were still able to receive their first shots by showing logical reasons for the delay though it was officially not being given out.
“Many say they were abroad. We’re still giving it as there’s still stock. Some of those who were 11 years old have now reached 12 years. This group is primarily receiving it.”
But he noted people were not too interested in going for the vaccine boosters.
“Eagerness has waned because they’ve acquired vaccines all too easily. We don’t know what’ll happen in the coming days and there’ll be no assurances about whether we’ll get any more vaccines,” he said.
“It costs Tk 5,000 for a single dose of Pfizer vaccine in India. We also have Pfizer vaccines in stock. But that’ll run out and it will be tough for the government to buy more. The government can’t spend on vaccines repeatedly.”