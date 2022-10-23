Will Bangladesh’s COVID vaccination target for children be on time?

It took the government the past eight weeks to administer the first dose of hte coronavirus vaccine to 5 million children aged 5-11 years. Officials now doubt whether they can achieve the target of administering the dose to 10 million children of that age group by the end of October.

They said children are enthusiastically taking the vaccine, but some management complications delayed the process.

With a vast number of holidays counted, they hope the target will be achieved by the first week of November. Bangladesh is using Pfizer’s special doses for the younger children.

On Aug 11, the vaccination of children set off with the experimental inoculation of 17 students of a Dhaka school before the drive to vaccinate the younger children began in full swing two weeks later in city corporation areas.

The authorities initiated a three-week special campaign to inoculate 10 million school children at districts and Upazilas on Oct 11.

Abu Sayeed Bhuiyan, the headmaster of Government Laboratory High School in Dhaka, said 1,160 of 1,200 students of the age bracket in his school got the vaccine.

“Those who did not are mostly ill. Some were away from the capital or abroad. But we didn’t really notice a lack of interest from the parents. Yet some children were too scared to be jabbed.”

At Nalanda High School, 450 of the 533 students of the age group received the vaccine and the rest were afflicted by dengue fever, flu, conjunctivitis and other diseases, according to headmistress Sumona Biswas

“Some parents were indifferent and we didn’t vaccinate those who were sick.”