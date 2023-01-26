Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest variants: CDC

Lab studies had suggested that vaccine protection was lower against the XBB variants compared with prior variants, raising questions about how well the vaccines worked against these rising strains of the virus, Jackson said.

For the study, researchers reviewed COVID-19 cases from Dec 1 through Jan 13, a period in which US circulation of XBB and XBB.1.5 increased. It showed that the updated vaccine helped prevent illness in roughly half of the people who had previously received two to four doses of the original COVID-19 vaccine, CDC said.

The CDC said the updated vaccine worked similarly against BA.5-related infections and XBB/XBB.1.5-related infections. It was 52% effective at preventing infections against BA.5 and 48% against XBB/XBB.1.5 among those aged 18-49. Effectiveness fell to 37% against BA.5 and 43% against XBB/XBB.1.5 among those aged 65 years and older.

Although not reflected in the study, Jackson said data to be released later on Wednesday shows the updated vaccine reduced the risk of death from COVID-19 by more than twofold compared with vaccinated people who had not received the updated booster. The updated shot also reduced the risk of death from COVID-19 by nearly 13-fold in people who are unvaccinated.