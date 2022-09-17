    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 141 new COVID cases, no deaths

    The caseload stands at 2,017,087 as the death toll stays at 29,339

    News Desk
    Published : 17 Sept 2022, 12:01 PM
    Updated : 17 Sept 2022, 12:01 PM

    Bangladesh has recorded 141 cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,017,087.

    No fatalities were registered over the 24-hour period and the death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,339, according to the latest government data released on Saturday.

    As many as 1,460 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 9.66 percent.

    Among the eight divisions, Dhaka logged the highest number of cases, with 110 infections.

    Another 284 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,960,331.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.19 percent and the mortality rate at 1.45 percent.

    Globally, over 611.42 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 6.52 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

