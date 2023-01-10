    বাংলা

    Moderna considers pricing COVID vaccine at $110-$130

    Moderna had previously estimated the commercial price expectations in a range of $64 to $100 a shot

    Published : 10 Jan 2023, 03:02 AM
    Updated : 10 Jan 2023, 03:30 AM

    Moderna Inc is considering pricing its COVID-19 shot at $110 to $130 per dose in the United States when it shifts from government contracting to commercial distribution of the shots, the company's Chief Executive Officer Stephane Bancel told the Wall Street Journal on Monday.

    "I would think this type of pricing is consistent with the value," said Bancel, according to the WSJ report, adding the company was in discussions with hospital systems, pharmacies and pharmacy-benefit managers to line up distribution of its vaccine ahead of a potential fall booster shot campaign.

    Moderna did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.

    In October last year, rival Pfizer Inc said it planned to hike its COVID vaccine's price to about the same range - $110 to $130 per dose - after the United States government's current purchase program expires.

