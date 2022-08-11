Bangladesh opens COVID vaccination for kids aged 5-11

Bangladesh is starting its COVID-19 vaccination programme for children aged 5-11 by administering the Pfizer shot to 16 students from Abul Bashar Government Primary School in Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar on Thursday.

The special paediatric Pfizer vaccine will be expanded nationwide on Aug 25.

The Dhaka District Primary Education Board gave the list of 16 students for the test on Wednesday. The students are studying in classes two through five.