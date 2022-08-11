    বাংলা

    Bangladesh opens COVID vaccination for kids aged 5-11

    16 students from a Dhaka primary school are getting the Pfizer vaccine on a test basis

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 11 August 2022, 05:55 AM
    Updated : 11 August 2022, 05:55 AM

    Bangladesh is starting its COVID-19 vaccination programme for children aged 5-11 by administering the Pfizer shot to 16 students from Abul Bashar Government Primary School in Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar on Thursday.

    The special paediatric Pfizer vaccine will be expanded nationwide on Aug 25.

    The Dhaka District Primary Education Board gave the list of 16 students for the test on Wednesday. The students are studying in classes two through five.

    Health Minister Zahid Maleque will launch the programme at 12:30 pm at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre. The children will then receive the vaccine.

    Bangladesh launched its COVID vaccination drive in Feb 8, 2021, by giving the shot to people over 60. The age limit for registration was brought down in stages to 18. School and college students from 12-17 years of age were also given the vaccine last year.

    Now, the Directorate General of Health Services is vaccinating children between the ages of 5 and 11 against the disease.

    The children will get a Pfizer vaccine that has been specifically designed for children. According to the DGHS, 3 million doses of this paediatric vaccine have arrived in Bangladesh.

