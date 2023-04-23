Bangladesh reports 4 new COVID cases, no deaths in a day

Bangladesh has recorded four new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,038,154.



The death toll from the disease stayed unchanged at 29,446 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Sunday.



As many as 264 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 1.52 percent.



The Dhaka Division logged all four cases.