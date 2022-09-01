Bangladesh reports 216 new COVID cases, 2 deaths in a day

Bangladesh has recorded 216 cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,012,162.

The death toll from the disease rose by two in 24 hours to hit 29,325, according to the latest government data released on Thursday.

As many as 3,955 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 5.46 percent.

Among the eight divisions, Dhaka logged the highest number of cases, with 181 infections.

Another 233 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,956,716.

The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.24 percent and the mortality rate at 1.46 percent.

Globally, over 603.05 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 6.49 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.