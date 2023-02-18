Dhaka University Chhatra League expels two leaders over extortion

Police arrested the two from Suhrawardy Udyan on Thursday night. A case was filed over the incident, they were shown arrested, and sent to court.

The two had extorted Tk 1,500 from four people who came to the book fair from Chandpur after identifying themselves as police, said Noor Mohammad, chief of Shahbagh Police Station.

They then returned Tk 600 to them so they could get back home, while keeping Tk 900 for themselves.

When police learned of the incident, they arrested the two on the spot.