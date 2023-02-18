    বাংলা

    Dhaka University Chhatra League expels two leaders over extortion

    The two were caught red-handed extorting people at the Ekushey Book Fair while posing as police

    Dhaka University Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 18 Feb 2023, 10:18 AM
    Updated : 18 Feb 2023, 10:18 AM

    The Dhaka University branch of the Chhatra League has expelled two of its leaders after they were caught red-handed extorting money from four people while posing as policemen at the Ekushey Book Fair.

    The two ex-leaders are Mohaiminul Islam Imon, former vice president of the Masterda Surja Sen Hall Chhatra League and Rajib Hossein Robin, former vice president of the Shahid Sergeant Zahurul Huq Hall Chhatra League.

    Chhatra League President Saddam Hossain and General Secretary Sheikh Wali Asif Inan issued a notice on the decision on Friday.

    The notice said the two were expelled for activities that were against the organisation, disruptive to discipline, criminal, and undermined the dignity of the ruling party’s student wing.

    Police arrested the two from Suhrawardy Udyan on Thursday night. A case was filed over the incident, they were shown arrested, and sent to court.

    The two had extorted Tk 1,500 from four people who came to the book fair from Chandpur after identifying themselves as police, said Noor Mohammad, chief of Shahbagh Police Station.

    They then returned Tk 600 to them so they could get back home, while keeping Tk 900 for themselves.

    When police learned of the incident, they arrested the two on the spot.

