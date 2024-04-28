Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

April 28, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Old cycle of DUCSU-less campus returns to Dhaka University

The last election in 2019 brought back students’ hopes for their voices to be heard. Since the committee expired, no election has been held in four years

Old cycle of DUCSU-less campus returns to Dhaka University

Rasel Sarker

bdnews24.com

Published : 28 Apr 2024, 03:33 AM

Updated : 28 Apr 2024, 03:33 AM

Click to get connected

Related Stories
Dhaka University students rally against attacks on teachers in Savar, Narail
Dhaka University students rally against attacks on teachers in Savar, Narail
BCL suspends JnU committee after alleged assault on chauffeur of president's son
BCL suspends JnU committee after alleged assault on chauffeur of president's son
UGC orders universities to stop Rag Day celebrations
UGC orders universities to stop Rag Day celebrations
Student protests against sexual harassment rock Chattogram University
Student protests against sexual harassment rock Chattogram University
Read More
Court to decide on ACC chargesheet against Khalidi on Jun 10
Court to decide on ACC chargesheet against Khalidi on Jun 10
Australia's Fraser-McGurk goes berserk in IPL to push for WC spot
Australia's Fraser-McGurk goes berserk in IPL to push for WC spot
Only US can halt Israel's attack on Rafah: Abbas
Only US can halt Israel's attack on Rafah: Abbas
India's MDH says its spices safe after quality allegations
India's MDH says its spices safe after quality allegations
Read More
Opinion

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices

Tawheed Reza Noor

A call to recognise the genocide in Bangladesh
A call to recognise the genocide in Bangladesh

Tasneem Hossain

Let’s nurture our Mother Earth
Let’s nurture our Mother Earth
Read More