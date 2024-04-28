Old cycle of DUCSU-less campus returns to Dhaka University

The last election in 2019 brought back students’ hopes for their voices to be heard. Since the committee expired, no election has been held in four years

Bangla department student Yeasin Al Shahin eagerly awaits the chance to vote again after witnessing the benefits of the Dhaka University Central Student Union or DUCSU election five years ago. However, uncertainty looms over whether he will get that chance again.

The last election in 2019 was held after a 28-year gap, bringing back students’ hopes for their voices to be heard.

Since the committee expired, no election has been held in four years.

Throughout the university's century-long history, student union elections have been conducted 37 times. Among these, 29 occurred during the British and Pakistan periods spanning 50 years, while the independent country has seen only eight elections in 53 years.

According to the Dhaka University Order, 1973, DUCSU and hall union elections are mandated to be held annually. Five student representatives nominated by DUCSU become members of the senate, the university's highest policy-making body, where they address student issues and explore opportunities.

However, without elections, students have no representation in the senate and no formal way to express their views.

The pattern of irregular elections follows a familiar cycle: supporters of the ruling party advocate for elections, while opposition supporters stress the importance of peaceful coexistence in halls and the campus; authorities promise to work towards holding elections, but progress stalls unless there is active participation from all parties involved.

So, the unresolved question remains: when will these three 'conditions' be met, or if they will be met at all? This uncertainty has led to years of stalled progress.

Yeasin believes DUCSU elections should be held regularly, just like other university elections, such as those for the teachers, officers, and employees’ associations.

ALL PARTIES DESIRE ELECTION

Recently, the Dhaka University Journalists Association or DUJA organised a discussion titled 'Crisis in Educational Institutions: Relevancy of Holding Student Union Elections'.

During the event, student organisations, including Bangladesh Chhatra League and Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, the student wings of bitter rivals the Awami League and the BNP respectively, urged the university administration to promptly conduct DUCSU elections.

BCL President Saddam Hussain told bdnews24.com, "We are committed to holding student union elections in every university across the country, including Dhaka University.

“We urge the relevant authorities to take necessary steps in this regard. We aim to bring about qualitative changes in student politics in Bangladesh through these elections."

Since the restoration of parliamentary democracy in 1990, the rhetoric of the ruling party-aligned student body has consistently echoed themes similar to those of Saddam.

On the other hand, the demand for coexistence on campus was highlighted in the statements of the opposition-backed student organisations.

JCD President Rakibul Islam Rakib said: "We always support the DUCSU elections. Despite the current government being labelled as fascist and undemocratic, we still want DUCSU elections.”

He emphasised the necessity of ensuring peaceful coexistence among all student organisations on the campus before proceeding with the elections, highlighting it as a fundamental democratic and constitutional right.

Rakib also announced plans to launch a movement promoting coexistence, which would have been led by BCL if the BNP were in power.

Bangladesh Students’ Union president Deepak Shil shares the same demand. "Of course, we want student union elections. Before that, we want a democratic environment on campus. We want the coexistence of all active student organisations.”

Chhatra League has dominated the campus for too long, and its influence needs to diminish, he said.

“It has transformed the campus into a 'mini cantonment' for too long,” he added.

Mukta Baroi, president of Samajtantrik Chhatra Front, a leftist students' organisation, said that DUCSU elections are crucial to ensure freedom of expression and a democratic environment for all students, regardless of party affiliation or opinion.

The last DUCSU's social welfare secretary and president of Ganatantrik Chhatra Shakti, Akhtar Hossain, expressed his disappointment over the delay in holding elections. "It's unfortunate that four years have elapsed without an election after breaking the deadlock of 28 years with the last DUCSU election.

“We believe that the student union provides a legitimate platform for students."

Mashiur Rahman Khan Richard, president of Chhatra Federation, said: "The historical role of DUCSU in fostering a democratic political culture at Dhaka University is undeniable."

COOPERATION URGED FOR DUCSU POLLS

DUCSU polls were reintroduced during the term of Professor Md Akhtaruzzaman as vice-chancellor.

When asked why the election could not be held again during his tenure, he referred to the concept of coexistence, a topic repeatedly highlighted by activists of anti-government student groups.

Prof Akhtaruzzaman explained, "For elections to occur, students must coexist. It's essential to build relationships among active student organisations. If this is achieved, many positive steps can be taken. Solidarity in national politics also needs to be strengthened. We need support from both sides."

Since the end of the military rule, the student organisation affiliated with the ruling party has held considerable sway at Dhaka University, managing the halls and elections, particularly in the absence of opposition supporters.

Professor Anwar Hossain has observed some advantages of the DUCSU election after nearly three decades. "It infused energy into the students as they are represented now," he said.

"When students have representatives, their voices are heard," he elaborated.

"When a representative is elected by the students, their credibility, dignity, and effectiveness are significantly elevated," he added.

Abul Kashem Fazlul Haque, a political analyst and retired professor at Dhaka University, told bdnews24.com: "It's regrettable that a culture of coexistence hasn't developed here. While differences are natural, collaboration is essential for creative work. These values must be nurtured."

He said, "The mutual harmony necessary among students for election participation is lacking.

“The university administration must consider everyone's opinions in this reality. We also hope the Awami League government will take steps for student union elections."

Professor ASM Maksud Kamal, the current vice-chancellor, said, "We can hold the election with the right environment and everyone's cooperation.

“It's not solely the responsibility of the university administration or any student group. It requires a united effort from all."

DUCSU ELECTION BENEFITS

Student Yasin said DUCSU brought about significant changes to the university within a short period.

“Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, leaders have managed to accomplish a lot, which cannot be overlooked," he said.

Afsana Zaman Sadia, a physics student, said, "DUCSU has instilled a sense of political awareness among students. It has empowered them to speak out against the dominance of the ruling student body. They have bravely addressed issues such as access to guestrooms and communal spaces. However, with the absence of DUCSU, we seem to be reverting to previous circumstances."

"DUCSU leaders have undertaken commendable initiatives, including regulating food prices in the halls, establishing canteens, renovating student common rooms, installing sanitary pad vending machines for female students, and introducing Jobike (a bicycle-sharing system) on campus," she added.

Tanbir Hasan Shaikat, a member of the last DUCSU and currently the general secretary of Dhaka University Chhatra League, said: "We have worked tirelessly for the students, with five DUCSU leaders representing students' interests in the senate and advocating for their demands.

"We have undertaken many initiatives, including awareness programmes for female students, installation of vending machines, organising competitions, seminars, symposiums, and reducing departmental fees and forms. We have also prioritised sports and witnessed a flourishing cultural movement within the university. However, it's crucial to maintain this momentum."

The last DUCSU’s social service secretary Akhtar Hossain said, "DUCSU offers students a platform to openly express their concerns. This has led to fewer instances of guestroom abuse and enabled students to address issues affecting the university and its halls."



STUDENTS PAY DUCSU FEES DESPITE INACTIVITY

Even though DUCSU is inactive, students are still required to pay fees annually.

During university admission, each student must deposit Tk 60 for DUCSU and Tk 60 for hall unions, according to the university's accounts director's office.

With a current student population of 35,000, this amounts to a total of Tk 4.2 million for DUCSU and hall unions annually.

Over the past four years, the university administration has admitted students for four academic years following the DUCSU election, resulting in the collection of over Tk 150 million in fees.

Each year, approximately Tk 3 million is allocated for the salaries and allowances of DUCSU officials and employees, despite their limited activity.

Asked about the fees, VC Maksud said, "The fees collected for DUCSU will be earmarked for its use, as intended."

INEFFECTIVE PARIBESH PARISHAD

The Dhaka University Paribesh Parishad, a council, was created in the 1980s to promote peaceful relations among student groups at the university and to address any radical elements on the campus.

The VC serves as the ex-officio head of the council. The central president and general secretary of active student organisations, as well as the president and general secretary of the university unit, are supposed to be members of the council.

Following the Awami League government's ascent to power in 2009, Chhatra Dal withdrew from the campus after a confrontation with the Chhatra League outside the university's registrar building.

They returned 10 years later after a decision made during a Paribesh Parishad council meeting ahead of the 2019 DUCSU election.

However, Chhatra Dal has faced challenges entering the campus since DUCSU's term ended, encountering hostility upon their attempts to do so.

Student leaders have criticised the perceived ineffectiveness of the Paribesh Parishad council for a long time and have called upon university authorities to promptly convene a council meeting to ensure the peaceful coexistence of all groups.

University authorities maintain that the campus atmosphere remains conducive and do not perceive an immediate necessity to convene a meeting.

Nahiduzzman Shipon, the general secretary of Chhatra Dal's DU unit, expressed concerns over their inability to operate freely within the university campus due to attacks by the BCL on May 24 and 26, 2022.

Shipon emphasised the need for an end to such violence and demanded an immediate Paribesh Parishad meeting to ensure the peaceful coexistence of all student organisations.

Bangladesh Students’ Union leader Dipak pointed out the absence of any Paribesh Parishad meeting for the past two years, which traditionally occurred on Feb 21.

Dipak criticised the university administration for allegedly favouring certain BCL leaders, suggesting bias in their activities.

Mukta Baroi from Samajtantrik Chhatra Front criticised the university administration, accusing them of being subservient to the government.

Baroi claimed that the Paribesh Parishad is ineffective and denounced the “undemocratic nature of the administration's collaboration with their preferred student organisation leaders”.

Akhtar Hossain from the last DUCSU, however, believes that DUCSU makes the Paribesh Parishad redundant.

He sees the Paribesh Parishad as an informal body established during the absence of DUCSU.

VC Maksud said the rules about the Paribesh Parishad were not clear, but he would look into the matter.