    BUET postpones exams amid boycott for politics-free campus

    Students have been boycotting exams over their demand for a campus free from politics

    Dhaka University Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 20 April 2024, 05:41 PM
    Updated : 20 April 2024, 05:41 PM

    The Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology or BUET has postponed ongoing examinations amid a boycott by students who demand the restoration of a ban on politics on the campus.

    The decision came during an emergency meeting of the Academic Council chaired by Vice-Chancellor Satya Prasad Majumder on Saturday, said Mohammad Al Amin Siddique, the director of student welfare.

    He said no decision was taken on the date of resuming the exams.

    “We will sit with the students and announce a new schedule after discussion,” Siddique said.

    The students did not sit the term final exams for the 21st batch on Wednesday and for the 22nd batch on Thursday after the end of the Eid holidays. No classroom lessons were scheduled for these two days over the exams.

    On Friday, the demonstrators said they would also boycott Saturday’s exams of the 20th batch.

    They said they would return to academic activities if the authorities file an appeal challenging the recent High Court order that stayed the notice banning politics on the campus. They also demand the authorities to reschedule the boycotted exams.

    BUET clamped the ban in 2019 after the killing of student Abrar Fahad by activists of the ruling Awami League’s student wing Bangladesh Chhatra League.

    Amid fresh protests, the university cancelled the seat in a residential hall of a BCL activist recently after he invited some central leaders to the campus.

    Following a writ petition by the BCL activist, the High Court suspended the ban and asked why it should not be lifted permanently.

