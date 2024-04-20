BUET postpones exams amid boycott for politics-free campus

The Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology or BUET has postponed ongoing examinations amid a boycott by students who demand the restoration of a ban on politics on the campus.

The decision came during an emergency meeting of the Academic Council chaired by Vice-Chancellor Satya Prasad Majumder on Saturday, said Mohammad Al Amin Siddique, the director of student welfare.

He said no decision was taken on the date of resuming the exams.

“We will sit with the students and announce a new schedule after discussion,” Siddique said.

The students did not sit the term final exams for the 21st batch on Wednesday and for the 22nd batch on Thursday after the end of the Eid holidays. No classroom lessons were scheduled for these two days over the exams.