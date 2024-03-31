    বাংলা

    Student politics can be allowed if teachers, students want it: BUET VC

    The ban on political activities was put in place due to the circumstances at the time, Satya Prasad Majumder says

    Dhaka University Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 31 March 2024, 12:14 PM
    Updated : 31 March 2024, 12:14 PM

    The Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology can approve the return of student politics to campus if teachers and students want it, says Vice Chancellor Satya Prasad Majumder.

    “The decision [to ban political activities] was made at the time in consideration of the circumstances. If teachers and students want to change that decision, we can take on that initiative,” he said.

    The vice chancellor made the statement in response to a question from the media at his office on Sunday.

    “Without politics, students’ eyes will not be opened and their love for their country will not develop. They [students and teachers] should consider it and make a decision. If they do, [student] politics can be allowed again.”

    “On behalf of the administration, we cannot force anyone to become involved in politics. But if they take the initiative themselves and say that we want to learn it, engage in it, practise it as other universities do - if that is their decision, they can resume student politics. That is their democratic right.”

    Asked about the activities of extremist groups on campus, Majumder said, “We see everyone in class as students. We do not have a mechanism to track their activities outside class. That is the responsibility of the government or others. We can only provide information. We can make decisions on academic matters or exams. But if it is a political matter, we cannot make a decision.”

