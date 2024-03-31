Student politics can be allowed if teachers, students want it: BUET VC

“Without politics, students’ eyes will not be opened and their love for their country will not develop. They [students and teachers] should consider it and make a decision. If they do, [student] politics can be allowed again.”

“On behalf of the administration, we cannot force anyone to become involved in politics. But if they take the initiative themselves and say that we want to learn it, engage in it, practise it as other universities do - if that is their decision, they can resume student politics. That is their democratic right.”

Asked about the activities of extremist groups on campus, Majumder said, “We see everyone in class as students. We do not have a mechanism to track their activities outside class. That is the responsibility of the government or others. We can only provide information. We can make decisions on academic matters or exams. But if it is a political matter, we cannot make a decision.”