    বাংলা

    Student drowns in Dhaka University swimming pool

    Nineteen-year-old Shohad Haque, a first-year student in the university’s Department of Philosophy, was a class representative

    Dhaka University Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 22 April 2024, 12:22 PM
    Updated : 22 April 2024, 12:22 PM

    A Dhaka University student has drowned while swimming with friends at its Physical Education Centre.

    Nineteen-year-old Md Shohad Haque, a first-year pupil at the university’s Department of Philosophy, was a class representative. The Bogura native had been staying at the university’s Hazi Muhammad Mohsin Hall.
    He was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital by his friends around 1:30pm on Monday, where a doctor declared him dead around 2pm.

    The university’s proctor Dr M Maksudur Rahman said, “Our student Shohad is dead. We, along with his family members, are at DMCH and waiting to get the medical report to confirm the cause of his death.”

    Shohad’s friend Mohammad Parvez, a student in the university’s linguistics department, said, “We were swimming in the pool with a few friends. Shohad went to the middle of the pool at one point.”

    “We rescued him when he sank into the water and rushed him to DMCH. After some time, the doctor declared him dead.”

    RELATED STORIES
    The fear of bullying never goes away
    The fear of bullying never goes away
    The pain and trauma can continue to haunt victims long after they escape their bullies
    &lt;div class=&quot;paragraphs&quot;&gt;&lt;p&gt;ফুলার রোড। ছবি: গুগল স্ট্রিটভিউ থেকে&lt;/p&gt;&lt;/div&gt;
    DU student’s body recovered from Fuller Road home
    The woman's family could not provide any clue as to why she may have committed suicide
    Tangail Awami League leader Golam Kibria accused of raping college student in Dhaka
    Tangail AL leader faces rape charges in Dhaka
    Police say the victim is under their protection and preparations are underway to start a case
    Two found dead in suspected murder-suicide in Dhaka
    Two found dead in suspected murder-suicide
    Police recover the bodies of a woman with her throat slit and a man with a noose around his neck in Turag's Kamarpara

    Opinion

    Let’s nurture our Mother Earth
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian election at the time of a global crisis: Which side is it on?
    Rajib Das
    Oil funds turn bullish as Mideast conflict intensifies
    John Kemp
    Western armed forces face recruitment crisis
    Peter Apps