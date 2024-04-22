Student drowns in Dhaka University swimming pool

A Dhaka University student has drowned while swimming with friends at its Physical Education Centre.

Nineteen-year-old Md Shohad Haque, a first-year pupil at the university’s Department of Philosophy, was a class representative. The Bogura native had been staying at the university’s Hazi Muhammad Mohsin Hall.

He was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital by his friends around 1:30pm on Monday, where a doctor declared him dead around 2pm.

The university’s proctor Dr M Maksudur Rahman said, “Our student Shohad is dead. We, along with his family members, are at DMCH and waiting to get the medical report to confirm the cause of his death.”