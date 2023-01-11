Chattogram University suspends 18 students over clashes, sabotage plot

The Chattogram University authorities have suspended 18 students with ties to the Bangladesh Chhatra League and the Students Rights Council for their involvement in a series of clashes, vandalism and planning an act of sabotage.

The university's Board of Residence, Health and Disciplinary Committee announced the measures at a virtual meeting presided over by Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr Shireen Akhtar on Wednesday.

The students, 17 of whom are aligned with the BCL, have been suspended for different terms based on the findings of a probe committee, supported by CCTV footage, said Robiul Hasan Bhuiyan, a proctor of the university and member secretary of the disciplinary board.

Among them, Tasfia Jannat Nolak, an English department student and deputy information and research secretary of the ruling party’s student wing, received a one-and-a-half-year suspension over her connection to the clashes between BCL loyalists at the university's Begum Khaleda Zia Hall on Aug 11.