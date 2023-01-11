Chattogram University suspends 18 students over clashes, sabotage plot

The Chattogram University authorities have suspended 18 students with ties to the Bangladesh Chhatra League and the Students Rights Council for their involvement in a series of clashes, vandalism and planning an act of sabotage.
The university's Board of Residence, Health and Disciplinary Committee announced the measures at a virtual meeting presided over by Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr Shireen Akhtar on Wednesday.
The students, 17 of whom are aligned with the BCL, have been suspended for different terms based on the findings of a probe committee, supported by CCTV footage, said Robiul Hasan Bhuiyan, a proctor of the university and member secretary of the disciplinary board.
Among them, Tasfia Jannat Nolak, an English department student and deputy information and research secretary of the ruling party’s student wing, received a one-and-a-half-year suspension over her connection to the clashes between BCL loyalists at the university's Begum Khaleda Zia Hall on Aug 11.
In August 2022, the university authorities detained Md Jobayer Hossain, a law student, on charges of destabilising the campus. Jobayer identified himself as an activist of the Islami Chhatra Shibir, the student affiliate of Jamaat-e-Islami, after his detention. Later, his connection to the Students Rights Council was revealed.
Sheikh Abdur Razzak, chief security officer of the university, had previously filed a case against Jobayer with the Hathazari Police Station for planning an act of sabotage on the campus.
The university authorities expelled Jobayer for two years after discovering his links to the militant network and evidence of a plan to sabotage the university’s shuttle trains.
Arshil Azim Niloy of the public administration department and Shoyeb Mohammad Atik of the anthropology department have been suspended for a year each for assaulting a journalist, who is also a student of the university, on Sept 26.
Sociology student Hasan Mahmud was also handed a one-year suspension for vandalising a provost's office and harassing its officials, while also making threats to the provost over the phone on Oct 8.
The other suspended students are - Shahidul Islam of the Institute of Education and Research, Anik Das of the Sanskrit department, Mahmudul Hasan Ilias, Tonoy Kanti Sarker and Nahidul Islam of the Islamic history and culture department, Labib Sayeed Faiyaz of the economics department, Md Ekramul Haque, Sifatul Islam and Md Mobarak Hossain of the history department, Amirul Haque Chowdhury of the finance department, Md Shakhawat Hossain of the Bangla department, Md Fahim of the botany department and Nayan Debnath of the philosophy department.