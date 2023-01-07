Freshly cultivated Aman rice has hit the market, but the prices are too hot to handle

Dhaka’s Pirerbagh resident Arman Rahman had decided to turn the weekly grocery run into a monthly one on Thursday as he was looking to purchase a 50kg-sack of rice for his family of three.

The man thought since freshly cultivated rice from the Aman season has hit the market, the red hot market price of rice, which was skyrocketing since September last year, may have cooled down a little like the previous years.

He found out the hard way that he still can’t afford the family’s choice of the staple- Paijam rice- as the price of Tk 55 per kg was too hot to handle for him.