Boeing sees a long road to recovery after heavy losses in defence business

Boeing Co on Wednesday warned its recovery from a crippling safety and economic crisis would take longer than expected after taking a $2.8-billion hit on loss-making defence contracts, sending its shares down sharply.

The heavy writedown came a day after Reuters reported a shake-up in operational management at the company's defence unit and unexpectedly drove the aerospace giant into a deeper loss in the third-quarter.

"Our path to recovery is taking a bit longer than expected, driven by the challenging macro environment," Chief Financial Officer Brian West said on an earnings call.