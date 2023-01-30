8th Shah Cement-AKS Cup Golf Tournament held at Kurmitola Golf Club

The 8th Shah Cement-AKS Cup Golf Tournament has been held at Kurmitola Golf Club in Dhaka.

The closing session of the tournament was held Jan 27 before the prize-giving ceremony, the organisers said in a statement.

Lieutenant General Md Akbar Hossain, commandant of the National Defence College, attended the ceremony as the chief guest.

Retired Brigadier General Shahidullah Chowdhury, executive director of Abul Khair Group, was also present.