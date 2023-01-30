8th Shah Cement-AKS Cup Golf Tournament held at Kurmitola Golf Club

The 8th Shah Cement-AKS Cup Golf Tournament has been held at Kurmitola Golf Club in Dhaka.
The closing session of the tournament was held Jan 27 before the prize-giving ceremony, the organisers said in a statement.
Lieutenant General Md Akbar Hossain, commandant of the National Defence College, attended the ceremony as the chief guest.
Retired Brigadier General Shahidullah Chowdhury, executive director of Abul Khair Group, was also present.
Around 650 golfers participated in the tournament from all clubs of the country. They included foreigners.
Brigadier General Md Shawkat Osman, captain of Kurmitola Golf Club, retired Brigadier General Abidur Reza Khan, chairman of the tournament committee, executive committee members of the club, retired Colonel Md Shahidul Haque, CEO of the club, its general manager for club affairs retired Lieutenant Colonel Abu Md Sayedur Rahman, general manager for operations retired Lieutenant Colonel Md Anwar Hossain and members of the Abul Khair Group and top civil and military officers were also present in the inaugural ceremony.