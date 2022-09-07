Hasina seeks Indian investment in Bangladesh, invites importers to look at products

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged Indian businesses to invest in Bangladesh, which she says has the most liberal investment regime in the region with a wide array of facilities, attractive incentive policies, and consistent reforms.

The prime minister said that 100 special economic zones and 28 high-tech parks are being established in Bangladesh to encourage investment and rapid economic development.

At least two dedicated special economic zones at Mongla and Mirsharai are being developed for the Indian investors, she said.

Indian investment would further pave the way to harness the goodwill of the two friendly countries, and bring economic prosperity to the region, the prime minister said in her speech to the Bangladesh-India Business Event in New Delhi on Wednesday.