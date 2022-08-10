Apple supplier Foxconn cautious on outlook as smartphone sales slow

Foxconn, best known for assembling iPhones, has been largely shielded so far as the popularity of iPhones has endured among its loyal and relatively affluent customer base, and it said on Wednesday that rising inflation will have a limited impact on demand for mid- to high-end smartphones in the rest of the year.

But analysts have warned that Apple should brace for softer demand in China, where the economy is still reeling from the effects of strict COVID-19 lockdowns.

Foxconn said smart consumer electronics including smartphones - its main business driver - posted "significant growth" in the second quarter and accounted for half of its overall revenue. But it forecast flat revenue growth for that business in the quarter ending in September.