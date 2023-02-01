    বাংলা

    Dhaka International Trade Fair pulls 3.5 million visitors, turnover Tk 1 billion

    The month-long fair fetches spot export orders worth around Tk 3 billion

    Published : 31 Jan 2023, 06:00 PM
    Around 3.5 million people visited the monthlong Dhaka International Trade Fair that raked in revenues worth about Tk 1 billion,

    The Export Promotion Bureau or EPB, the organiser of the fair, released the findings at the closing ceremony of the fair at Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre in Sector 4 of Purbachal New Town on Tuesday.

    "People's interest in the fair has increased a lot this year. Participation increased by nearly 37 percent from last year,” Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said, emphasising the significance of trade fairs in exports.

    The 27th edition of the fair, which kicked off on New Year's Day, attracted export orders worth around Tk 3 billion, according to the EPB.

    The stalls that performed well in the fair were awarded. The first prize went to 10 pavilions and stalls, second prize to 13, and the third to 11 pavilions and stalls.

    Four firms were awarded in the best female entrepreneur category, three in the best electronic manufacturing, four in the best furniture manufacturing and exporter category and two firms in innovative product manufacturing.

