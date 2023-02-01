Dhaka International Trade Fair pulls 3.5 million visitors, turnover Tk 1 billion

The 27th edition of the fair, which kicked off on New Year's Day, attracted export orders worth around Tk 3 billion, according to the EPB.

The stalls that performed well in the fair were awarded. The first prize went to 10 pavilions and stalls, second prize to 13, and the third to 11 pavilions and stalls.

Four firms were awarded in the best female entrepreneur category, three in the best electronic manufacturing, four in the best furniture manufacturing and exporter category and two firms in innovative product manufacturing.