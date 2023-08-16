£170,000 of Sonali Bank in Myanmar banks frozen after US sanctions

Sonali Bank has its £170,000 frozen in accounts in two Myanmar banks because of US sanctions, according to the managing director.

The US also asked the Sonali Bank to halt transactions with the Myanmar Foreign Trade Bank and Myanmar Investment and Commercial Bank, Afzal Karim said on Wednesday.

The two Myanmar banks have £1.1 million in their Sonali Bank accounts and the funds will also remain frozen, Afzal said.

“We’ve informed the Bangladesh Bank about the matter. Now the central bank will decide what will happen.”

Bangladesh Bank spokesman Mezbaul Haque said the central bank would make a decision after reviewing a letter on the matter from the US Embassy in Dhaka.