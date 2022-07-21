Tesla profit tops target; Musk sees no demand problem

Chief Financial Officer Zachary Kirkhorn saidTesla was still pushing to reach 50% growth in deliveries this year, addingthat while the target had become more difficult, "it remains possible withstrong execution."
Chief Executive Elon Musk said he expectsinflation to start easing by end-2022 and most commodity prices to stabilise.
Tesla does not have a demand problem, but aproduction problem, Musk told a conference call. He dismissed the idea thatglobal economic problems were hurting interest in Tesla, despite vehicleprices' rising to what he called "embarrassing levels."
The US price of Tesla's Model Y long-rangeversion, now $65,990, is up more than 30% since the start of 2021.
Shares of Tesla were up about 1% inafter-hours trade. The shares are down about 40% from their peak in November.
Tesla's China factory ended the second quarterwith a record monthly production level. Musk said new factories in Berlin andTexas aimed to produce 5,000 cars a week by the end of the year, adding thatBerlin produced 1,000 cars a week in June.
Musk previously had said the new factorieswere "gigantic money furnaces" and that he had "a super badfeeling about the economy."
Morgan Stanley analysts said in a report afterTesla's earnings announcement that they see "near-term margin headwindsdue to (new) challenges with ramping new production, particularly inBerlin".
Tesla executives acknowledged some continuingtightness in supplies of older-generation microchips, but said there were nomajor problems in supplies of chips and batteries barring unforeseenCOVID-related shutdowns.
The EV maker posted an adjusted profit of$2.27 per share for the quarter versus analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81.This was down from $3.22 in the preceding quarter.
Its automotive gross margin fell to 27.9%,down from a year earlier and the preceding quarter, amid inflationary pressure.
Tesla's total revenue fell to $16.93 billionin the second quarter from $18.76 billion a quarter earlier, ending its streakof posting record revenue in recent quarters.
Analysts were expecting revenue of $17.10billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
BITCOIN TO CASH
Tesla said it had converted approximately 75%of its bitcoin purchases into fiat currency, which added $936 million of cashto its balance sheet.
Musk said the sale was made to increaseliquidity when Tesla was uncertain about how long the COVID lockdown in Chinawould continue. Tesla has not sold any of its holdings of the Dogecoincryptocurrency.
"This should be not taken as some verdicton bitcoin," he said, adding that Tesla was open to increasing itscryptocurrency holdings in the future.
Musk had said in May last year that Teslawould not sell its bitcoin.
"The bitcoin losses point out animportant part of the Tesla investment case - its eccentric owner. While Musk'simpressive innovation has served the company well, his personal flair isstarting to raise governance questions," said Laura Hoy, analyst atHargreaves Lansdown.