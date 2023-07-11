Bangladesh lowers cooking oil prices; bottled soybean oil prices cut by Tk 10 a litre

The government has lowered cooking oil prices by Tk 5-12 per litre following a fall in prices on the global market.

The new rates will be effective from Wednesday, the commerce ministry said in a notice on Tuesday after the Vegetable Oil Refiners and Vanaspati Manufacturers Association informed the government about their decisions.

Bottled soybean prices have been cut by Tk 10 a litre to Tk 179. It means a five-litre bottle of soybean oil will cost a customer Tk 873, which was Tk 916.