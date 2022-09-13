Bangladesh plans to introduce three layers of monitoring to curb rice prices

Food Minister Md Sadhan Chandra Majumder says the government is planning to launch a website that discloses price information on the rice market at three stages to regulate prices.

Millers will use the site to announce the rice price at the mill gate, wholesalers will announce the price at markets and retailers will announce the price at shops. "In this way, the price of rice can be regulated," the minister said at a discussion organised by the BSRF journalist group at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

The market for rice has grown unstable because a group of traders are taking advantage of certain situations, according to the minister.

In accordance with the recent rise in oil prices, the price of rice was to go up Tk 1 per kg at most, but the price instead rose as much as Tk 8 per kg, the minister said.