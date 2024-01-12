Top buyer India's Dec palm oil imports jump to 4-month high

India's palm oil imports surged to their highest in four months in December, driven by increased purchases of refined palmolein due to competitive prices, a leading trade body said on Friday.

Higher purchases by the world's biggest importer of vegetable oils could help lower palm oil stocks in top producers Indonesia and Malaysia and support benchmark futures.

The Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) reported a 2.8% rise in December palm oil imports to 894,186 metric tons, with refined palm oil imports soaring by 47% to 251,667 tons.