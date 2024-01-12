    বাংলা

    Top buyer India's Dec palm oil imports jump to 4-month high

    Higher purchases by the world's biggest importer of vegetable oils could help lower palm oil stocks in top producers Indonesia and Malaysia

    Rajendra JadhavReuters
    Published : 12 Jan 2024, 09:16 AM
    Updated : 12 Jan 2024, 09:16 AM

    India's palm oil imports surged to their highest in four months in December, driven by increased purchases of refined palmolein due to competitive prices, a leading trade body said on Friday.

    Higher purchases by the world's biggest importer of vegetable oils could help lower palm oil stocks in top producers Indonesia and Malaysia and support benchmark futures.

    The Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) reported a 2.8% rise in December palm oil imports to 894,186 metric tons, with refined palm oil imports soaring by 47% to 251,667 tons.

    The negative refining margin for crude palm oil in India, coupled with lower prices offered by exporting countries for refined palm oil, made it an attractive option for buyers.

    The landed cost of refined bleached deodorised (RBD) palmolein at Mumbai port was approximately $25 per ton lower than crude palm oil, dealers said.

    In addition to palm oil, sunflower oil imports more than doubled in December, reaching 260,850 tons, the highest in three months.

    This, along with increased palm oil imports, contributed to a 12.9% month-on-month rise in India's total vegetable oil imports to 1.31 million metric tons.

    Soyoil imports in December rose by 1.8% to 152,650 tons, although significantly below the average imports of 306,000 tons in the last marketing year.

    Negative refining margins and a higher premium over rival oils were cited as contributing factors.

    "Even in January, we could witness higher imports of refined palm oil because of lower prices. Total palm oil imports could rise above 900,000 tons," said a Mumbai-based trader.

    India sources palm oil primarily from Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand, while soyoil and sunflower oil imports come from Argentina, Brazil, Russia and Ukraine.

    RELATED STORIES
    Thousands of Indian teachers set to lose jobs as Muslim school funding ends
    Thousands of Indian teachers set to lose jobs as Muslim school funding ends
    India's most populous state has stopped paying some 21,000 teachers of subjects including mathematics and science in Muslim religious schools, or madrasas
    A view of the city in Ayodhya, India, November 23, 2023.
    Some Muslims around major India temple fearful ahead of opening
    Officials say at least one-tenth of the Muslims living in the immediate vicinity of the newly built Ram Temple are still fearful of Hindus
    Bangladesh to import onions from 10 countries after India bans export
    Onions to roll in from 10 countries
    Local traders, who were expecting to make windfall profits, are now fearing losses due to the falling prices of onions in the market
    India slows palm oil imports as prices rally amid negative margins
    India slows palm oil imports
    Lower purchases by the world's biggest importer of vegetable oils could lead to higher stocks of palm oil in key producers Indonesia and Malaysia

    Opinion

    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India