Rawhide trade picks up pace after rains relent on Eid-ul-Azha day

Rains have subsided in the afternoon of Eid-ul-Azha day to revitalise activities among seasonal rawhide traders, while merchants and tanners have bought the hides of sacrificial cattle at “increased” rates.

The agents of merchants and tanners at Gulshan-2 in Dhaka said on Thursday they paid seasonal traders Tk 1,050 for the hide that was priced Tk 800 during last year’s Eid.

The rawhides are then sold to the merchants of trade hub Posta in Old Dhaka.

For tanners, who will buy the hides from the merchants, the government has increased the prices of rawhide by 6 percent for procurement during the Eid this year.

The price of salted cowhide has been set at Tk 50-55 per sq foot in Dhaka, compared to Tk 47-52 last year. It will cost Tk 45-48 to procure a sq foot of rawhide outside Dhaka.

Meanwhile, the price of goat leather has been fixed at a maximum of Tk 20 per sq foot.

At Gulshan-2, seasonal traders were bringing rawhides of sacrificed animals from Gulshan, Banani, Banasree, Badda and nearby areas as the day wore on. Madrasas, orphanages and mosques in the areas were also bringing donated rawhides to Gulshan-2.

The agents of merchants started their bargain after seasonal trader Afzal Hossain brought 60 hides. Hashem Mia, a tanner’s agent, bought the hides at Tk 900 per piece.

The agents of the tanner paid Tk 850 apiece for around 100 hides brought by the teachers of Darul Quasem Islamia Madrasa of Badda.