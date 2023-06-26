Rough sea forces Bangladesh to delay trial run of single-point mooring

Squally weather has forced the authorities to defer the trial run of the long-awaited single-point mooring – an offshore buoy designed to pump and siphon imported crude oil to a storage facility – at Moheshkhali in Cox’s Bazar.

A ship carrying 82,000 tonnes of crude oil from Saudi Arabia arrived at the mooring point on Saturday night and the trial run was set to begin on Sunday.

Md Lokman, managing director of Eastern Refinery Ltd, said they could not start the trial run as Bangladesh Meteorological Department asked the ports to hoist cautionary signal No. 3 over the bad weather.