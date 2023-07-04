Zuckerberg takes on Musk; RBA stands pat

It looks like we might be getting the Mark Zuckerberg v Elon Musk fight after all, just not in a cage. Meta Platforms plans to launch a microblogging app, Threads, challenging Musk just days after the Twitter executive chair announced a temporary cap on how many posts users can read on the site.

Musk and Facebook parent Meta CEO Zuckerberg have been egging each other into a mixed martial arts cage match in Las Vegas, with both billionaires trading jabs (online) last month.

Beyond Silicon Valley, markets seem content to take it easy with a light data calendar and a US holiday. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan inched higher, the dollar was firm, while the oil prices were steady.

Investors in Asia were mostly focused on will they or won't they questions around yen intervention, which may continue to dog markets this week as the Japanese currency hangs around the key 145 per dollar threshold.

That line in the sand was briefly breached on Friday prompting a strong warning from Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki. Since then, the yen has stayed below 145 but remains perilously close enough to keep markets nervy.