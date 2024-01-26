JPMorgan shuffles top bosses as Wall Street focuses on Dimon succession

JPMorgan Chase shuffled executives in its investment banking and consumer units on Thursday, giving them more experience running different businesses as Wall Street focuses on succession plans for CEO Jamie Dimon.

The largest US lender appointed Marianne Lake sole CEO of the consumer division, which was previously run together by Lake and Jennifer Piepszak, according to a filing, opens new tab.

Piepszak will become co-CEO of the company's merged commercial and investment bank alongside Troy Rohrbaugh, who previously led trading and securities services.

"The expansion of Jennifer Piepszak's role in commercial banking and investment banking gives her an edge in the succession planning," said Stephen Biggar, a banking analyst at Argus Research. The latest move gives her broader experience after she co-ran the consumer business, he said.

Succession is in focus across Wall Street. Morgan Stanley's new CEO Ted Pick took over at the start of the year from James Gorman, who had run the bank for 14 years. Peter Orszag took the reins at Lazard in October. And other banks have rotated executives around divisions to give them more well-rounded experience.