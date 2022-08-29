Bangladesh Bank allows real-time transfer of dollar, four other foreign currencies

At the beginning of each business day, a banks' specific foreign currency account will be debited and the related RTGS settlement account will be credited as per the instructions of the participants.



Then, transactions will be settled instantly and funds will be transferred to the beneficiary's account.

At the end of the business day, the balance of the settlement account of the RTGS system will be transferred to the bank’s foreign currency account.

This process will eliminate settlement risk as well a s credit risk for the participants, Bangladesh Bank said.