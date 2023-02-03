Apple forecasts another drop in revenue, proclaims iPhone production problems over

"Production is now back where we want it to be," he said.

During its fiscal first quarter ended Dec 31, Apple faced a wave of challenges that left Wall Street expecting lower sales. Chief among those were supply chain pressures when COVID lockdowns at a production facility in Zhengzhou, China, slowed production of iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max devices, both premium priced models that would traditionally help drive Apple's margins higher.

Cook said the lockdowns in China created a dual challenge where both supply and demand were constrained, with greater China sales falling 7% to $23.9 billion.

But product snags are behind Apple now. "They still feel demand will be soft, but they've rectified production, which means that if demand does go up unexpectedly, they can ramp" to meet it, said Ben Bajarin of analyst firm Creative Strategies.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE HEADWINDS

The strong US dollar also hurt Apple, which derives more than half its sales from outside the Americas, but the effect was less than anticipated as the dollar eased from last year's highs. Apple had warned investors that such foreign-exchange issues would put a 10% on drag on sales but said on Thursday that the actual effect was 8%. Apple expects a 5% impact for foreign exchange rates in the fiscal second quarter.

"I would point out that 8% is still a very severe headwind," Cook said. "I wouldn't want to underestimate that. We would have grown on a constant currency basis."

On top of supply chain problems for the iPhone, Wall Street analysts had expected iPhone sales to fall this year as part of a larger pattern in which the iPhone 14 family released last year sells more slowly after two straight years of strong sales of iPhone 12 and 13 models. Apple said iPhone sales were $65.8 billion, down 8% from the year before and the first fall since 2020.

ONLY TWO GROWTH SEGMENTS

Only two segments grew. The company's services segment, which includes content businesses such as Apple TV+ and software business like the App Store, rose 6% to $20.8 billion in revenue. And sales of the iPad were up 30% to $9.4 billion, compared with analyst expectations of $7.8 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

"The report was not good. The guidance wasn't great either. But it doesn't seem to matter. This market has just a relentless 'buy the dip' mentality," said Dennis Dick, a trader at Triple D Trading who does not have a position in Apple stock.

Cook said that the company now has a base of 2 billion active devices, up from 1.8 billion a year ago. The company now has 935 million paid subscriptions, up from 900 million the quarter before, and that services sales set a record in several markets, including China, he said.

Sales of the company's Mac computers, which had boomed during the wave of working from home during the pandemic, declined 29% year over year to $7.7 billion. The wearables and accessories segment, which includes the Apple Watch and AirPods, fell 8% to $13.5 billion.