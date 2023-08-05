Work on new contract model, survey fuel hopes for Bangladesh’s offshore gas exploration

With the work on a new model offshore production sharing contract and a survey at the final stages, Bangladesh is hoping to revive its chances of finding gas in the sea.

The bolstered efforts to extract more gas from domestic sources amid an energy crisis have drawn interests from several foreign companies, including American giant ExxonMobil Corporation, in Bangladesh’s fossil fuel reserves.

The government expects to call a tender by November to explore gas in the sea after finalising an attractive model contract aimed at benefiting both sides, said State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid.

As demand for gas increased along with economic activities, the demand for exploring Bangladesh’s own natural resources grew.