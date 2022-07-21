India's top carmaker hopes govt will support 'green' tech beyond EVs

The comments come after Maruti unveiled itsfirst strong hybrid car in India, the Grand Vitara sport-utility vehicle (SUV),seen as key to helping recover ground lost to competitors such as Hyundai Motorand Kia Motor
India's taxes on hybrid cars range as highas 43%, compared to the low rate of 5% for EVs, which also stand to benefitfrom billions of dollars in incentives to companies that build them domestically.
Asked how talks with the government wereprogressing to secure lower taxes for hybrid cars, Chief Executive HisashiTakeuchi said he thought government support would be forthcoming.
"The government's support to EVs isgood ... to support some more green technology is even better," he said onWednesday. "I believe the government will support all technologies as faras they are good and contribute to a better India."
Maruti has said it will not launch anall-electric model before 2025, and even then, Takeuchi said, decarbonisationplans cover other clean technologies, such as compressed natural gas (CNG), biofuels, flex fuel and hybrids.
The first model to be developed by parentcompany Suzuki Motor Corp in a global alliance with Toyota Motor Corp, theGrand Vitara, unveiled on Wednesday, will be built at the latter's Indiafactory.
Its strong hybrid power train from Toyotawill offer mileage of nearly 28 km (17 miles) a litre of gasoline. It will alsohave Suzuki's mild hybrid power train with a mileage of about 21 km (13 miles)a litre.
Maruti will export the vehicle to countriesin Africa, South America and the Middle East, Takeuchi said.
With the launch of the Grand Vitara set forSeptember, Maruti enters a segment that contributes a fifth of car sales inIndia.
Takeuchi said he hoped to take Maruti'smarket share back to half as it launches more models in the fast-growing SUVsegment. Its share fell to 43% in the fiscal year to March 2022, versus 51% inMarch 2019.