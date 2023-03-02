Bangladesh’s exports rise 7.81% year-on-year in February, miss target

Analysts and social researchers are concerned that surging living costs - from grocery shelf prices to power bills to mortgages - will drive up crime
Bangladesh’s exports rose 7.81 percent year-on-year to $4.63 billion in February, backed by buoyant garment shipments.
Monthly exports, however, fell below $5 billion after crossing the mark for the first time in November 2022.
February exports also missed the target by 3.68 percent, according to the latest data published by the Export Promotion Bureau on Thursday.
The exports in the July-February period increased by 9.56 percent to $37.07 billion from a year earlier.
Although the demand for clothing in the West fell due to the Russia-Ukraine war, garment exports grew as exporters said they built the capacity to manufacture high-end products.