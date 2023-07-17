Germany’s China policy makes life easier for its companies

The final document does not shy away from what used to be viewed as taboo topics such as positions on self-governed Taiwan, which China claims as its own. Yet it has been shortened and watered down from a confidential draft in November drawn up by the foreign ministry led by the Greens' Annalena Baerbock. Back then one idea was to aggressively push for companies to disclose details of their China business, and even to stress-test their exposure, according to a draft seen. That could have included non-public details on profit and joint ventures with local partners, a person familiar with the situation said. Some feared that would lead to forced divestment. Now such discussions can be held privately with the government, with no specific red lines drawn.

The compromise likely stems from the realisation that China is simply too strategic to quit quickly without inflicting significant pain. It is the world's top chemical market, for example, prompting Brudermüller to stress in the 2022 annual report that “not having a presence in large growth markets, such as China, would be a major risk for BASF”. The People’s Republic is also Volkswagen's largest market, accounting for around 40% of Volkswagen's global unit sales in 2022. A survey conducted by the ifo Institute showed that half of German firms in the manufacturing sector currently depend on important intermediate inputs from China.