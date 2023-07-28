    বাংলা

    US court denies India's Go First emergency arbitration in Pratt & Whitney dispute

    The airline had in May sought an emergency arbitration to prevent it from going out of business

    Reuters
    Published : 27 July 2023, 07:05 PM
    Updated : 27 July 2023, 07:05 PM

    India's Go Airlines was on Thursday denied a motion for emergency arbitration in its dispute with US engine maker Pratt & Whitney, a court filing with the US District court of Delaware showed.

    The airline, also known as Go First, had in May sought an emergency arbitration to prevent it from going out of business and blamed Raytheon Technologies-owned RTX.N engine maker for its financial woes and bankruptcy filing.

    It alleged that the US firm supplied "faulty" engines and failed to replace them on time, resulting in the grounding of half of its fleet.

    Pratt & Whitney has told the court that Go First's claim is "unfounded".

    The engine maker as well as the airline did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the court ruling.

    RELATED STORIES
    LGBT community during pride parade at the Azad Maidan in Mumbai, India on Saturday, Feb 1, 2020.
    Gay marriage case could bring gold rush to Indian wedding industry
    Indians spend a fifth of the total wealth accumulated in their lifetime on their weddings, according to loan provider Reliance Money
    A customer picks packets of Lay's potato chips at a shop in Ahmedabad, India, April 26, 2019.
    Indian court dismisses PepsiCo potato patent revocation appeal
    The Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers' Rights (PPVFR) Authority in 2021 revoked intellectual protection granted to PepsiCo's FC5 potato variety
    India's main opposition Congress party’s leader Rahul Gandhi holds a news conference, after he was disqualified as a lawmaker by India's parliament on Friday, at party’s headquarter in New Delhi, India, Mar 25, 2023.
    India court rejects Gandhi's plea to suspend defamation conviction
    The court’s decision quashes for now his hope of returning to parliament and contesting national elections due next year
    The Peace Palace at The Hague, Netherlands, home to the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) and the International Court of Justice (ICJ), August 27, 2018.
    Court rejects India's objections over water treaty arbitration
    The South Asian neighbours have been arguing over hydroelectric projects on the shared Indus River and its tributaries for decades

    Opinion

    US sub visit to Korea signals rattled global nuclear nerves
    Peter Apps
    Chile's leftist leader Boric grapples with thorny tax reform
    Natalia A Ramos Miranda
    India's coal mining bet stumbles as banks weigh rising risks
    Roli Srivastava
    Apollo-11: a shining moment in history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan