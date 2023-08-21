Hungary's MVM to buy gas from Turkey's BOTAS in 'groundbreaking' deal

Hungarian energy conglomerate MVM has agreed to buy about 300 million cubic metres (mcm) of natural gas from Turkish energy company BOTAS.

"This strategic arrangement is part of the government's comprehensive initiative to bolster national energy self-sufficiency," Hungarian government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs said on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

"This move aims to enhance energy security and stabilise gas prices, given the international energy crisis caused by conflicts and sanctions."