Traders raise soybean oil, sugar prices but commerce ministry remains mum

Traders have raised the prices of soybean oil and sugar, and the products are suddenly back in the market after a weeklong supply crunch.

The government adjusts the prices of a number of essential products, but this time the commerce ministry has remained silent.

Refiners proposed to raise soybean oil prices by Tk 12 a litre and sugar by Tk 13 per kg in early November, a month after the government agreed to increase the prices. They wanted to raise the prices citing a lack of gas for production and higher dollar price for import.

As there was no official word from the ministry over their proposals, they started supplying the products at hiked prices last Thursday.

On Sunday, bottled soybean oil was being sold at Tk 192 per litre and packaged sugar at Tk 108 per kg at Karwan Bazar. Retailers had already raised the prices citing a lack of stock amid the supply crunch.

Grocer Sekandar Hossain said the refiners raised the prices, but lowered the profit margin for the retailers. “We’re making Tk 2 profit after selling 1 kg of sugar. The profit was Tk 4-5 earlier.”

Nurul Islam Molla, secretary to Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Vanaspati Manufacturers, said last Thursday they increased soybean oil prices by Tk 12 per litre, but on Sunday, he said the proposal was still with the Tariff Commission, which was yet to make a decision.