China fines Didi Global $1.2bn for violating data security laws

The Cyberspace Administration of China(CAC) said its investigation found Didi had illegally collected millions ofpieces of user information over a seven-year period starting June 2015, andcarried out data processing activities that seriously affected nationalsecurity.
In an unusual move, the CAC said it hadalso fined the company's founder and Chief Executive Cheng Wei and PresidentJean Liu 1 million yuan each.
"Didi's violations of laws andregulations are serious, and should be severely punished," it said.
Didi said in a statement on its Weiboaccount that it accepted the CAC's decision and would conduct comprehensiveself-examination and rectification.
Didi ran afoul of the CAC when it pressedahead with its US initial public offering (IPO) even though the regulator hadurged the company to put it on hold while a cybersecurity review of its datapractices was conducted, sources have told Reuters.
The CAC announced its inquiry shortly afterthe company listed on June 30, 2021. It also ordered app stores to remove 25mobile apps operated by Didi and told the company to stop registering newusers, citing national security and the public interest.
The regulator did not say in its Thursdaystatement whether it would allow the apps to return to app stores or allow newuser registration.
Didi had previously said it would need toapply for the apps to be restored and three sources told Reuters that thecompany has updated the apps to ensure they were compliant once a relaunch wasallowed.
Didi did not immediately respond to arequest for comment on the apps.
The restrictions have hit Didi badly,chipping away at its dominance and has allowed rival ride-hailing servicesoperated by automakers Geely GEELY.UL and SAIC Motor Corp Ltd 600104.SS to gainmarket share.
In December, the company announced it woulddelist from the New York Stock Exchange, and won its shareholders' nod for theplan last month.
Shares of Didi had soared in the IPO,giving the company a valuation of $80 billion and marked the biggest US listingby a Chinese firm since 2014. But by the time of its delisting, its shares hadlost over 80% in value.