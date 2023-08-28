NBR signs deal with Genex Infosys to install 300,000 devices at retailers to track sales, VAT

The National Board of Revenue has signed a contract with Genex Infosys to install 300,000 sales trackers at retailers in the Chattogram and Dhaka areas over the next five years.

Shahjalal Uddin, managing director and CEO of Genex Infosys, had previously said they would install 60,000 electronic fiscal devices annually for five years in Dhaka and Chattogram.

“[These devices] are supposed to capture the sales data and send [it] to NBR’s central server,” said Moinul Khan, director general of the VAT Intelligence, Investigation and Audit Directorate. “They will provide the machines free of cost and take care of their maintenance.”

The NBR launched the Electronic Fiscal Device Management System, or EFDMS, on Aug 22 in an attempt to enhance transparency and speed up the collection of taxes.