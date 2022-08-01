Asia's factories squeezed by higher prices, weak demand

Asia's factories struggled for momentum in July as China's strict COVID restrictions and flagging global demand slowed production, although early signs red-hot inflation may be peaking provided some optimism for firms squeezed by prices.

A series of purchasing managers' indexes (PMI) for July released on Monday showed new orders falling in the region's manufacturing powerhouses, particularly tech giants in northeast Asia.

South Korea's factory activity fell for the first time in almost two years while Japan saw its slowest growth in activity in 10 months amid persistent supply chain disruptions.

Activity growth in China also slowed, the private sector Caixin PMI showed on Monday, despite some easing of the strict domestic COVID-19 curbs that slammed the world's second-largest economy in the second quarter.