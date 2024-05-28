Food delivery apps boost revenue for homegrown burger joints, says foodpanda

Analytics are helping new entrepreneurs thrive with data-driven decisions, the food delivery company says

Homegrown burger joints in Bangladesh are experiencing a significant surge in revenue thanks to the widespread adoption of food delivery apps, says foodpanda.

“Besides serving customers in the traditional physical outlets, the local eateries are now leveraging the digital platforms to reach wider customer bases, while also transforming their own operational and marketing modalities,” the online food and grocery delivery company said in a statement on Tuesday.

“With the increasing preference for online food delivery, especially among the younger population, burger joints across the country are tapping into the transformation trend to adapt to the next-gen consumer habits. Tech-based delivery apps offer these businesses a much-needed digital presence, helping them attract customers who prefer improved accessibility and variety of choices.”

The Berlin-based company, which has made significant strides in the Bangladeshi market, touted success stories such as SLAW, Burgerita and Burger Xpress as examples of restaurants that have received a significant boost through their delivery service.

“An instant social media sensation, SLAW began their delicious operations exclusively through foodpanda, starting with around 20 orders per day. After the official launch, their popularity surged and they began receiving 150 orders per day.”

SLAW is now a cult favourite restaurant that delivers top-rated burgers across the capital in Gulshan, Banani, and Baridhara daily, foodpanda said.

The Chattogram-based Burgerita was formed by three close friends who pooled together a starting capital of Tk 300,000 and had sales of Tk 9,000 on the first day, the statement said.

“Burgerita’s popularity continues to soar, with the restaurant and their online delivery partner collectively selling an impressive 300 burgers per day. The crazy demand necessitates a minimum procurement of 45 kilos of meat per day to meet the piling orders, online and offline.”

Masudur Rahman, owner of popular Dhaka-based burger joint Burger Xpress, says he drew on his experiences living in Hatirpool and running a grocery shop to come up with the idea for his restaurant, which tries to balance quality and price.

“I noticed that many locals would often head to Rifles Square for meals. I saw a business opportunity and decided to seize it with hard work and honesty.”

By partnering with food delivery apps he reached a wider customer base and was able to make a quick profit that allowed him to open a Bailey Road branch, foodpanda said.

The company said that through customer reviews, feedback, item popularity, and peak times, delivery apps can offer a data-driven approach that helps restaurants make optimal choices.

“Small and medium food ventures often crash and burn due to heavy initial investments, extreme competition, or fluctuating stocks. Being on a food delivery platform may give them the advantage to access better customer insights and purchase habits.”

In a competitive market digital presence has become essential for survival of restaurants, said Siddhant Sardeshpande, head of account management at foodpanda.

Homegrown burger joints in Bangladesh need to understand and ride this wave for their advantage, he said.