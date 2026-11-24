The Ocean Financial Centre building, where the registered office address of Singapore-based company Megaspeed is located, in Singapore Nov 10, 2026. REUTERS/Suhaimi Abdullah

The Ocean Financial Centre building, where the registered office address of Singapore-based company Megaspeed is located, in Singapore Nov 10, 2026. REUTERS/Suhaimi Abdullah

The US Commerce Department on Monday added Megaspeed and Alibaba's Singapore subsidiary, which has business ties to the cloud company at the center of the Nvidia scandal, to its trade blacklist, following criticism from lawmakers and administration officials.

Megaspeed, an Nvidia partner which has been under investigation by US authorities since 2024 over whether it diverted AI chips to China, will now need approval from the US Commerce Department to obtain US exports, which is likely to be denied.

"The Department of Commerce still needs to explain to Congress why this took so long," Senator Pete Ricketts, a Nebraska Republican, said in a posting on X.

Megaspeed gained the spotlight about two weeks ago after news broke that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had an affair with former Megaspeed executive Alice Huang, whom US authorities suspect of being a Chinese spy. China has said the spy accusations are "groundless."

The Commerce Department also added Apex Enterprise Solutions, Alibaba's Singapore subsidiary, to the Entity list. Megaspeed leveraged its relationship with Alibaba to secure designation as an official Nvidia cloud partner, the Financial Times reported.

Apex lent money to Megaspeed through its Malaysian subsidiary called Speedmatrix in 2024, and as part of the deal, the Malaysian company pledged its entire business as collateral for the loan, according to the report.

Speedmatrix had assets of about 8.8 billion ringgit ($2.14 billion) at the end of 2024, and Apex holds an undisclosed amount of legal security interest in Speedmatrix, according to their corporate filings.

"Adding Apex Enterprise Solutions to the Entity List is erroneous because Apex has never diverted advanced computing chips subject to US export restrictions," Alibaba said in a statement. "We will seek all legal avenues to protect our rights and reputation."

Apex could not be reached for comment.

The blacklisting follows growing pressure on Commerce over its handling of Megaspeed. On November 13, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent publicly complained that the Commerce Department had not yet placed the company on its Entity List.

"The real story here should be: Did Nvidia know their client and was there a robust effort at Nvidia to make sure that there was no leakage and that they were selling to what were obviously pass-through shell companies?" Bessent told CNBC's "Squawk Box".

Nvidia has said it recently formed an export control committee to oversee trade compliance and national security risks.

Megaspeed did not immediately return a request for comment. A week ago, the company issued a statement saying it conducts legitimate and lawful business, including complying with US export controls.

It also said Alice Huang officially left Megaspeed in August 2025. Reuters has been unable to determine Alice Huang's whereabouts to seek comment.

The US Justice and Commerce departments issued a joint statement last week saying they would "bring the full extent of the law against Megaspeed for any criminal conduct that may have occurred."

Democrats in the House of Representatives last week opened a probe into whether Nvidia exerted influence over the Commerce Department's handling of the Megaspeed investigation.

Senator Maria Cantwell, a Democrat from Washington, on Monday called for a broader investigation of how the department dropped the ball on export controls.

The Megaspeed blacklisting "does not absolve Commerce from answering to Congress," Cantwell said.

Besides Megaspeed International Pte in Singapore, the Commerce Department on Monday added six other companies from Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand to the Entity List. All were linked to Megaspeed, a Commerce official said.

The blacklisting coincided with Jensen Huang's reinstatement as CEO of Nvidia after his resignation two weeks ago. Commerce had not added any entities to the list since October 2025.

Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Tuesday his country would continue its investigation into Megaspeed. US and Singapore law enforcement conducted an onsite visit in 2025 and interviewed Alice Huang.

As Reuters exclusively reported in June, the US has held off adding China’s AI startup DeepSeek, memory chipmaker CXMT and more than 100 other companies flagged as national security risks to the trade blacklist, as the Trump administration tried to avoid escalating tensions with Beijing.

($1 = 4.1200 ringgit)